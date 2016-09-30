Uniper SE (UN01.DE)
UN01.DE on Xetra
23.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€24.02
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.89
Volume
702,500
Avg. Vol
931,805
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernhard Reutersberg
|63
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Klaus Schaefer
|50
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Andreas Scheidt
|53
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Johannes Teyssen
|57
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christopher Delbrueck
|50
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
