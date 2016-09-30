Union Bank of India Ltd (UNBK.NS)
UNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
131.40INR
11:27am BST
131.40INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.75 (+3.75%)
Rs4.75 (+3.75%)
Prev Close
Rs126.65
Rs126.65
Open
Rs127.10
Rs127.10
Day's High
Rs133.45
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs127.10
Rs127.10
Volume
4,559,710
4,559,710
Avg. Vol
3,149,434
3,149,434
52-wk High
Rs205.10
Rs205.10
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kewal Handa
|64
|2017
|Part-Time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajkiran Rai G.
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
B. Sreeneivasa Rao
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dipak Sanghavi
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Atul Goel
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Indosolar says Union Bank of India approves co's proposal for one time settlement
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
- India's NSE index edges higher, nears record high
- BRIEF-Union Bank of India cuts MCLR rates by 20 bps across all tenors
- Stung by reputation, Taiwan looks to turn corner on money laundering