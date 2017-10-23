Edition:
United Kingdom

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)

UNH.N on New York Stock Exchange

207.01USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.48 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$207.49
Open
$207.58
Day's High
$208.45
Day's Low
$205.87
Volume
658,984
Avg. Vol
858,885
52-wk High
$208.45
52-wk Low
$136.22

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephen Hemsley

65 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

David Wichmann

54 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Rex

54 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Larry Renfro

63 2014 Vice Chairman - UnitedHealth Group, Chief Executive Officer - Optum

Marianne Short

65 2013 Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer
» More People

UnitedHealth Group Inc News

» More UNH.N News