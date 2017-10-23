Edition:
Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (UNIFINA.MX)

UNIFINA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

62.23MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$62.04
Open
$62.50
Day's High
$62.50
Day's Low
$62.00
Volume
75,050
Avg. Vol
510,056
52-wk High
$66.00
52-wk Low
$44.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos

53 1993 Chairman of the Board

Luis Gerardo Barroso Gonzalez

53 2001 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Juan Jose del Cueto Martinez

54 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Sergio Camacho Carmona

2017 Chief Financial Officer and General Director of Institutional Financial Relations

Fernando Manuel Rangel Zorrilla

40 2012 Legal Director, Assistant Secretary
