Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.15INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs259.00
Open
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs263.00
Day's Low
Rs255.80
Volume
336,406
Avg. Vol
57,997
52-wk High
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Prakash Mody

Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Neema Thakore

2015 Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rakesh Parikh

2012 Vice President - Finance, IR Contact Officer

Prafull Anubhai

77 1979 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ramdas Gandhi

82 1985 Independent Non-Executive Director
