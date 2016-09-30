Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)
UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.15INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prakash Mody
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Neema Thakore
|2015
|Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rakesh Parikh
|2012
|Vice President - Finance, IR Contact Officer
|
Prafull Anubhai
|77
|1979
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Ramdas Gandhi
|82
|1985
|Independent Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
- BRIEF-India's Unichem Labs June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for hypertension treating tablets
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for co's manufacturing facility at Goa
- BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility