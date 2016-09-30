Unipetrol as (UNPE.PR)
UNPE.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
351.80CZK
1:57pm BST
351.80CZK
1:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.80Kč (+0.51%)
1.80Kč (+0.51%)
Prev Close
350.00Kč
350.00Kč
Open
353.00Kč
353.00Kč
Day's High
353.00Kč
353.00Kč
Day's Low
351.00Kč
351.00Kč
Volume
24,167
24,167
Avg. Vol
52,016
52,016
52-wk High
354.80Kč
354.80Kč
52-wk Low
176.00Kč
176.00Kč
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wojciech Jasinski
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andrzej Modrzejewski
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Slawomir Jedrzejczyk
|48
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ivan Kocarnik
|72
|2006
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Miroslaw Kastelik
|49
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer