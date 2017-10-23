Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)
UNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
27.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.99 (-3.44%)
$-0.99 (-3.44%)
Prev Close
$28.79
$28.79
Open
$28.81
$28.81
Day's High
$28.81
$28.81
Day's Low
$27.69
$27.69
Volume
75,144
75,144
Avg. Vol
75,877
75,877
52-wk High
$37.03
$37.03
52-wk Low
$26.03
$26.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henry Buckley
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Eric Bussieres
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Steven Arndt
|2012
|President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc.
|
Anthony Windom
|2017
|President and Chief Operating Officer, Automotive Canada
|
Annie Hotte
|2015
|Chief People Officer
