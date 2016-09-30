Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)
UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.10INR
11:24am BST
6.10INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-4.69%)
Rs-0.30 (-4.69%)
Prev Close
Rs6.40
Rs6.40
Open
Rs6.40
Rs6.40
Day's High
Rs6.45
Rs6.45
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Rs6.00
Volume
15,642,952
15,642,952
Avg. Vol
38,098,650
38,098,650
52-wk High
Rs9.85
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85
Rs3.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Chandra
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Keswani
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Rishi Dev
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Deepak Jain
|2016
|Vice President
|
Ajay Chandra
|Managing Director, Executive Director