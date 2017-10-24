Edition:
United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)

UOBH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

24.26SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
$24.38
Open
$24.36
Day's High
$24.38
Day's Low
$24.25
Volume
498,900
Avg. Vol
1,852,350
52-wk High
$24.60
52-wk Low
$17.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Cho Yaw Wee

88 2013 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman Emeritus and Adviser

Fu Hua Hsieh

66 2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ee Cheong Wee

64 2007 Executive and Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Wai Fai Lee

2012 Group Chief Financial Officer

Moo Tan Foo

2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, United Overseas Bank (China) Limited
