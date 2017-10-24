United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)
UOBH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
24.26SGD
24 Oct 2017
24.26SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.49%)
$-0.12 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
$24.38
$24.38
Open
$24.36
$24.36
Day's High
$24.38
$24.38
Day's Low
$24.25
$24.25
Volume
498,900
498,900
Avg. Vol
1,852,350
1,852,350
52-wk High
$24.60
$24.60
52-wk Low
$17.98
$17.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cho Yaw Wee
|88
|2013
|Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman Emeritus and Adviser
|
Fu Hua Hsieh
|66
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ee Cheong Wee
|64
|2007
|Executive and Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Wai Fai Lee
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Moo Tan Foo
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer, United Overseas Bank (China) Limited
