UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnikant Shroff
|83
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sandra Shroff
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anand Vora
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arun Ashar
|Director - Finance, Whole-time Director
|
Jaidev Shroff
|51
|Global Chief Executive Office of the Group, Non-Executive Director
