United Internet AG (UTDI.DE)

UTDI.DE on Xetra

53.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€53.48
Open
€53.36
Day's High
€53.54
Day's Low
€52.83
Volume
208,771
Avg. Vol
337,673
52-wk High
€54.35
52-wk Low
€34.42

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kurt Dobitsch

63 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ralph Dommermuth

54 1988 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board

Robert Hoffmann

48 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Michael Scheeren

59 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frank Krause

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
United Internet AG News

