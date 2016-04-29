Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)
UTG.L on London Stock Exchange
701.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
701.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
701.00
701.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
667,893
667,893
52-wk High
728.50
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57
541.57
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Phil White
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Smith
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Joe Lister
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer - Managing Director of People and Communications, Executive Director
|
Richard Simpson
|2016
|Group Property Director
|
Christopher Szpojnarowicz
|2013
|Company Secretary - Head of Legal
- BRIEF-Unite Group says USAF and LSAV valuations up 1.6 pct in Q3
- Ex-divs to take 3.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.5
- BRIEF-Unite Group says sales performance will deliver annual rental growth at mid to upper end of 3.0-3.5 pct expectations
- Six UK student buildings fail cladding fire safety tests
- BRIEF-Unite Group says EPRA earnings up 12 pct
- 3 great dividend growth stocks: Imperial Brands plc, Inmarsat plc & Unite Group plc
- 5 FTSE 250 Stocks With Fast Dividend Growth: Unite Group plc, Bovis Homes Group plc, Bellway plc, Crest Nicholson Holding plc & Man Group plc
- This £2,562 Saving Explains Why Students Prefer To Live With Gran
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New 2012 Highs
- 5 Shares You Should Have Bought In August
- 3 FTSE Shares Soaring Today