Edition:
United Kingdom

Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

UTG.L on London Stock Exchange

701.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
701.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
667,893
52-wk High
728.50
52-wk Low
541.57

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Phil White

2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Smith

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Joe Lister

2008 Chief Financial Officer - Managing Director of People and Communications, Executive Director

Richard Simpson

2016 Group Property Director

Christopher Szpojnarowicz

2013 Company Secretary - Head of Legal
» More People

Unite Group PLC News

» More UTG.L News

Market Views

» More UTG.L Market Views