UOL Group Ltd (UTOS.SI)
UTOS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
8.81SGD
24 Oct 2017
8.81SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.68%)
$-0.06 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$8.87
$8.87
Open
$8.80
$8.80
Day's High
$8.86
$8.86
Day's Low
$8.80
$8.80
Volume
698,700
698,700
Avg. Vol
1,332,691
1,332,691
52-wk High
$9.11
$9.11
52-wk Low
$5.56
$5.56
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cho Yaw Wee
|88
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Lian Kheng Gwee
|76
|1987
|Group Chief Executive, Executive and Non Independent Director
|
Wee Sin Liam
|2015
|Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Ee Lim Wee
|55
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Thiam Fong Foo
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer, Group Company Secretary
- SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines gains for sixth session in seven
- SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asia, Wall St; Philippines hits record high
- BRIEF-UOL Group says q2 net attributable profit was up 59 pct
- BRIEF-UOL Group to raise stake in United Industrial Corp
- SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record closing high; Vietnam scales 9-yr peak