UOL Group Ltd (UTOS.SI)

UTOS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

8.81SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$8.87
Open
$8.80
Day's High
$8.86
Day's Low
$8.80
Volume
698,700
Avg. Vol
1,332,691
52-wk High
$9.11
52-wk Low
$5.56

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Cho Yaw Wee

88 Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Lian Kheng Gwee

76 1987 Group Chief Executive, Executive and Non Independent Director

Wee Sin Liam

2015 Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer

Ee Lim Wee

55 2015 Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

Thiam Fong Foo

2006 Chief Financial Officer, Group Company Secretary
UOL Group Ltd News

