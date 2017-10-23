United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)
UTX.N on New York Stock Exchange
120.89USD
23 Oct 2017
120.89USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.03%)
$-0.04 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$120.93
$120.93
Open
$120.76
$120.76
Day's High
$121.18
$121.18
Day's Low
$120.48
$120.48
Volume
800,844
800,844
Avg. Vol
905,270
905,270
52-wk High
$124.77
$124.77
52-wk Low
$99.08
$99.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gregory Hayes
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Akhil Johri
|55
|2015
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
David Gitlin
|47
|2015
|President - UTC Aerospace Systems
|
Robert Leduc
|60
|2016
|President of Pratt & Whitney
|
Judy Marks
|2017
|President of Otis