United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
UU.L on London Stock Exchange
840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
840.50
840.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,673
2,262,673
52-wk High
1,078.00
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00
827.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John McAdam
|68
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Steven Mogford
|59
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Houlden
|58
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Steven Fraser
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Gardiner
|2011
|Company Secretary
