Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)
VAKBN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.19TL (-2.95%)
-0.19TL (-2.95%)
Prev Close
6.45TL
6.45TL
Open
6.41TL
6.41TL
Day's High
6.41TL
6.41TL
Day's Low
6.26TL
6.26TL
Volume
7,941,669
7,941,669
Avg. Vol
11,870,121
11,870,121
52-wk High
7.31TL
7.31TL
52-wk Low
4.09TL
4.09TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramazan Gunduz
|65
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Halil Aydogan
|67
|2013
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Ozcan
|57
|2013
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Zafer
|46
|2006
|Vice General Manager - General Accounting and Financial Transactions, Treasury and Foreign Operations, Banking Operations, Consumer Relations Coordination
|
Zeki Sozen
|2008
|Head of Risk Management
- UPDATE 1-After Mavi IPO, Turkven sets sights on bigger Medical Park listing
- BRIEF-Vakifbank signs $891 million equivalent syndication loan agreement
- BRIEF-Vakifbank faces a total 14.8 mln lira RUSF deduction and penalty interest
- BRIEF-Vakifbank to issue subordinated notes up to 3 billion lira
- BRIEF-Vakifbank Q2 net profit rises to 896.7 million lira