Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
495.70INR
10:59am BST
495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs494.55
Rs494.55
Open
Rs497.00
Rs497.00
Day's High
Rs498.95
Rs498.95
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Rs494.00
Volume
7,189
7,189
Avg. Vol
88,686
88,686
52-wk High
Rs573.40
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00
Rs340.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ravi Jaipuria
|61
|Chairman of the Board, Promoter
|
Kapil Agarwal
|52
|2016
|Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Kamlesh Jain
|54
|2013
|Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Batra
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Raj Gandhi
|59
|2013
|Whole-time Director