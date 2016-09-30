Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Rs1,026.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shri Paul Oswal
|75
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajeev Thapar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Karan Walia
|2014
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Neeraj Jain
|47
|2014
|Joint Managing Director
|
Sachit Jain
|49
|2014
|Joint Managing Director
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls