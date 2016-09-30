Edition:
United Kingdom

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (VATE.NS)

VATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

597.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs599.30
Open
Rs594.80
Day's High
Rs599.35
Day's Low
Rs591.10
Volume
20,551
Avg. Vol
153,598
52-wk High
Rs749.90
52-wk Low
Rs449.95

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bhagwan Narang

2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Pankaj Sachdeva

2016 Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster

Parthasarathy Gopalan

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Andrade

2014 President - Industrial Water Group

Rajneesh Chopra

2014 Senior Vice President - Operations and Maintenance Business Group
» More People

Va Tech Wabag Ltd News

» More VATE.NS News