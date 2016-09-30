Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)
VBKG.DE on Xetra
7.72EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexander von Witzleben
|54
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Claus Sauter
|50
|2006
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ulrike Kraemer
|48
|2010
|Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Oliver Luedtke
|51
|2011
|Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer Bioethanol/Biomethane
|
Theodor Niesmann
|49
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer Biodiesel, Plant Engineering, Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Human Resources and IT