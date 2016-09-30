Edition:
Vicat SA (VCTP.PA)

VCTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

65.36EUR
3:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
€64.96
Open
€64.80
Day's High
€65.48
Day's Low
€64.80
Volume
9,430
Avg. Vol
30,096
52-wk High
€67.43
52-wk Low
€53.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques Merceron-Vicat

76 2008 Chairman of the Board

Guy Sidos

50 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Raoul de Parisot

2015 Advisor to the Chairman of the Board

Sophie Fegueux

2014 Director

Louis Merceron-Vicat

44 1999 Director
