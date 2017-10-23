Victrex PLC (VCTX.L)
VCTX.L on London Stock Exchange
2,444.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,444.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,444.00
2,444.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
271,683
271,683
52-wk High
2,472.57
2,472.57
52-wk Low
1,672.00
1,672.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lawrence Pentz
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jakob Sigurdsson
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive - Designate
|
Louisa Burdett
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Court
|54
|2015
|Managing Director - Invibio, Executive Director
|
Tim Cooper
|2012
|Executive Director
- REFILE-UPDATE 2-European shares slip on worries over North Korea nuclear test
- FTSE falters as geopolitical jitters hit banks
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE falters as geopolitical jitters hit banks
- Britain's FTSE falters as geopolitical jitters hit banks, boost gold miners
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25