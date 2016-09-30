Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)
VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
333.65INR
11:29am BST
333.65INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.45 (+1.35%)
Rs4.45 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs329.20
Rs329.20
Open
Rs331.45
Rs331.45
Day's High
Rs339.25
Rs339.25
Day's Low
Rs330.35
Rs330.35
Volume
9,699,053
9,699,053
Avg. Vol
9,788,268
9,788,268
52-wk High
Rs339.25
Rs339.25
52-wk Low
Rs192.20
Rs192.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Navin Agarwal
|56
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Thomas Albanese
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Arun Kumar G.R.
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Director
|
Tarun Jain
|2014
|Director of Finance, Whole-Time Director
|
Samir Cairae
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Diversified Metals (India)