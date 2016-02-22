Edition:
United Kingdom

Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

VEC.L on London Stock Exchange

100.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
100.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,699,334
52-wk High
166.97
52-wk Low
88.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bruno Angelici

69 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

James Ward-Lilley

51 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Frank Condella

61 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Andrew Derodra

49 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Joanne Hombal

42 2015 Director of Human Resources
Vectura Group PLC News

