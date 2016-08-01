Edition:
United Kingdom

Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

VED.L on London Stock Exchange

890.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

21.00 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
869.50
Open
875.00
Day's High
892.50
Day's Low
867.50
Volume
408,518
Avg. Vol
1,036,977
52-wk High
1,112.50
52-wk Low
558.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Agarwal

65 2005 Executive Chairman of the Board

Kuldip Kaura

69 2017 Interim Chief Executive Officer

Navin Agarwal

56 2005 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Arun Kumar G.R.

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Tarun Jain

Director - Finance and Whole-Time Director
» More People

