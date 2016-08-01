Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)
VED.L on London Stock Exchange
890.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
890.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
21.00 (+2.42%)
21.00 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
869.50
869.50
Open
875.00
875.00
Day's High
892.50
892.50
Day's Low
867.50
867.50
Volume
408,518
408,518
Avg. Vol
1,036,977
1,036,977
52-wk High
1,112.50
1,112.50
52-wk Low
558.50
558.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Agarwal
|65
|2005
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kuldip Kaura
|69
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer
|
Navin Agarwal
|56
|2005
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Arun Kumar G.R.
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Tarun Jain
|Director - Finance and Whole-Time Director
