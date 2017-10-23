Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
24.06MXN
23 Oct 2017
24.06MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.25%)
$0.06 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$24.00
$24.00
Open
$23.86
$23.86
Day's High
$24.43
$24.43
Day's Low
$23.75
$23.75
Volume
724,221
724,221
Avg. Vol
1,701,683
1,701,683
52-wk High
$29.99
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50
$21.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lorenzo Manuel Berho Corona
|57
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Juan Felipe Sottil Achutegui
|57
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lorenzo Dominique Berho Carranza
|32
|2009
|Director of Operations
|
Guillermo Diaz Cupido
|2016
|Chief Investment Officer
|
Roque Alonso Trujillo Quintana
|41
|2001
|Director of Development