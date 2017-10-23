Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)
VII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.26 (-1.42%)
$-0.26 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
$18.32
$18.32
Open
$18.32
$18.32
Day's High
$18.38
$18.38
Day's Low
$17.90
$17.90
Volume
628,816
628,816
Avg. Vol
899,100
899,100
52-wk High
$32.90
$32.90
52-wk Low
$16.35
$16.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
C. Kent Jespersen
|71
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Marty Proctor
|56
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christopher Law
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Susan Targett
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Corporate
|
Merlyn Spence
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Marketing
- BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes
- BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil steadies
- Canceled LNG project casts shadow over Canada's biggest shale play
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy sector weighs, Canadian Natural jumps