Edition:
United Kingdom

Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.45EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.18 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€79.27
Open
€79.50
Day's High
€80.50
Day's Low
€79.06
Volume
17,796
Avg. Vol
7,054
52-wk High
€82.71
52-wk Low
€52.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philippe Aymard

53 2012 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Rougier

63 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Daniel Jacquemond

Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Carette

2012 Vice President for Field Seeds Activity and Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Christophe Juilliard

Vice President for the Garden Products Activity, Strategy and Development and Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Vilmorin & Cie SA News

» More VILM.PA News