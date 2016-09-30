Edition:
United Kingdom

Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)

VIS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

50.87EUR
9:13am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€50.90
Open
€50.89
Day's High
€51.05
Day's Low
€50.86
Volume
5,662
Avg. Vol
90,280
52-wk High
€56.13
52-wk Low
€41.83

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Domingo de Ampuero y Osma

2009 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Jose Antonio Canales Garcia

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Nestor Basterra Larroude

59 2014 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Agatha Echevarria Canales

2014 Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Cesar Arraiza Armendariz

Chief Financial Officer
