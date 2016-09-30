Viscofan SA (VIS.MC)
VIS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
50.87EUR
9:13am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€50.90
Open
€50.89
Day's High
€51.05
Day's Low
€50.86
Volume
5,662
Avg. Vol
90,280
52-wk High
€56.13
52-wk Low
€41.83
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Domingo de Ampuero y Osma
|2009
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Jose Antonio Canales Garcia
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nestor Basterra Larroude
|59
|2014
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Agatha Echevarria Canales
|2014
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cesar Arraiza Armendariz
|Chief Financial Officer