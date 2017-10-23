Edition:
United Kingdom

Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA)

VIVT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

50.82BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.76 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 51.58
Open
R$ 51.69
Day's High
R$ 51.97
Day's Low
R$ 50.82
Volume
979,300
Avg. Vol
1,449,319
52-wk High
R$ 52.95
52-wk Low
R$ 40.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho

54 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

David Melcon Sanchez Friera

46 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira

41 2011 General Secretary, Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho

58 Director

Jose Maria Del Rey Osorio

Director
Telefonica Brasil SA News

