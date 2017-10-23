Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA)
VIVT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
50.82BRL
23 Oct 2017
50.82BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.76 (-1.47%)
R$ -0.76 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 51.58
R$ 51.58
Open
R$ 51.69
R$ 51.69
Day's High
R$ 51.97
R$ 51.97
Day's Low
R$ 50.82
R$ 50.82
Volume
979,300
979,300
Avg. Vol
1,449,319
1,449,319
52-wk High
R$ 52.95
R$ 52.95
52-wk Low
R$ 40.40
R$ 40.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Melcon Sanchez Friera
|46
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira
|41
|2011
|General Secretary, Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho
|58
|Director
|
Jose Maria Del Rey Osorio
|Director
