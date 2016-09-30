Edition:
United Kingdom

Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)

VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,962.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
1,965.00
Open
1,963.00
Day's High
1,969.00
Day's Low
1,959.00
Volume
405,170
Avg. Vol
1,175,161
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anton Botha

63 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Laurence Rapp

45 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Michael Potts

61 Financial Director, Executive Director

Hermina Lopion

56 2010 Executive Director, Asset Management

Gabaiphiwe Moseneke

39 2013 Executive Director
» More People

Vukile Property Fund Ltd News

» More VKEJ.J News