Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)
VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,962.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
1,965.00
Open
1,963.00
Day's High
1,969.00
Day's Low
1,959.00
Volume
405,170
Avg. Vol
1,175,161
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anton Botha
|63
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Laurence Rapp
|45
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Potts
|61
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Hermina Lopion
|56
|2010
|Executive Director, Asset Management
|
Gabaiphiwe Moseneke
|39
|2013
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Atlantic Leaf Properties says Vukile Property Fund raises stake to 34.9 pct
- BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says capital raised increased to 900 mln rand
- BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand
- BRIEF-Castellana Properties buys Spanish retail portfolio for base price of 193 mln euros
- BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations