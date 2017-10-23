Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA (VLID3.SA)
VLID3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
19.13BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.57 (-2.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.70
Open
R$ 19.63
Day's High
R$ 19.70
Day's Low
R$ 19.04
Volume
706,900
Avg. Vol
632,341
52-wk High
R$ 27.35
52-wk Low
R$ 14.73
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque
|44
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Marcilio Marques Moreira
|85
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Antonio Batista Coury
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Salvador Gerardo Cabrera
|2015
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Jose Roberto Mauro
|54
|2015
|Member of the Executive Board