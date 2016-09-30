Vallourec SA (VLLP.PA)
VLLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
4.51EUR
3:55pm BST
4.51EUR
3:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.97%)
€-0.04 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
€4.55
€4.55
Open
€4.51
€4.51
Day's High
€4.55
€4.55
Day's Low
€4.42
€4.42
Volume
3,749,663
3,749,663
Avg. Vol
4,860,147
4,860,147
52-wk High
€7.47
€7.47
52-wk Low
€3.80
€3.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vivienne Cox
|58
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Philippe Crouzet
|60
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Pringuet
|67
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Lead Director
|
Olivier Mallet
|61
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee
|
Philippe Carlier
|2017
|Senior Vice President Technology & Industry, Member of the Executive Committee