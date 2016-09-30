Valneva SE (VLS.PA)
VLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
2.70EUR
3:52pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frederic Grimaud
|2002
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Lingelbach
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Committee, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Franck Grimaud
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee
|
David Lawrence
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Manfred Tiefenbacher
|Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Valneva H1 EBITDA rises to 7.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Valneva appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Inc - announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV
- BRIEF-Valneva receives FDA fast track designation for its lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15
- BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook