V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,416.95
Rs1,416.95
Open
Rs1,416.25
Rs1,416.25
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,385.25
Rs1,385.25
Volume
18,623
18,623
Avg. Vol
41,571
41,571
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Rs442.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lalit Agarwal
|42
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anand Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Megha Tandon
|2017
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|2014
|Vice President - Merchandising
|
Abhishek Jatia
|2013
|Vice President - Merchandising