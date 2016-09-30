Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)
VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
962.45INR
10:59am BST
962.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.15 (-0.33%)
Rs-3.15 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs965.60
Rs965.60
Open
Rs963.45
Rs963.45
Day's High
Rs978.90
Rs978.90
Day's Low
Rs955.00
Rs955.00
Volume
4,466
4,466
Avg. Vol
23,402
23,402
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Girish Dave
|77
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Saraf
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Gunvant Singhi
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Finance Controller
|
Viral Mittal
|2009
|Director - Corporate Strategy, Non Independent Executive Director
|
Mohit Mutreja
|33
|2012
|Non-Independent Executive Director