Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)

VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

962.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.15 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs965.60
Open
Rs963.45
Day's High
Rs978.90
Day's Low
Rs955.00
Volume
4,466
Avg. Vol
23,402
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Girish Dave

77 2009 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Vinod Saraf

2009 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Gunvant Singhi

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Finance Controller

Viral Mittal

2009 Director - Corporate Strategy, Non Independent Executive Director

Mohit Mutreja

33 2012 Non-Independent Executive Director
Vinati Organics Ltd News

