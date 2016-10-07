Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
VOD.L on London Stock Exchange
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
216.20
216.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
56,209,126
56,209,126
52-wk High
233.90
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50
186.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerard Kleisterlee
|70
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vittorio Colao
|55
|2008
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Nicholas Read
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Hannes Ametsreiter
|50
|Chief Executive Officer – Vodafone Germany
|
Vivek Badrinath
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific
- BRIEF-Micromax & Vodafone launch 4G smartphone for 999 rupees
- BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body
- India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
- UPDATE 2-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dutch telecoms group KPN says CEO to step down, names successor
- Should you buy Brammer plc and Vodafone Group plc following today's news?
- Is Vodafone Group plc dealing a death blow to BT Group plc?
- Are these 3 top stocks still mighty income machines?
- Are these 3 media stocks set to soar in a post-Brexit world?
- Can Vodafone Group plc, Centrica plc and Pearson plc afford to pay their chunky dividends?
- Are these the FTSE 100's 'safest' dividend stocks?