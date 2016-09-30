Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)
VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
537.95INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noel Tata
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Abhijit Gajendragadkar
|54
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gavin Appleby
|2013
|Executive Vice President
|
Pradeep Bakshi
|51
|2010
|Executive Vice President
|
Emmanuel David
|2011
|Executive Vice President