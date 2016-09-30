Koninklijke Vopak NV (VOPA.AS)
VOPA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
36.67EUR
9:33am BST
36.67EUR
9:33am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.13 (+0.36%)
€0.13 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
€36.54
€36.54
Open
€36.53
€36.53
Day's High
€36.76
€36.76
Day's Low
€36.49
€36.49
Volume
62,789
62,789
Avg. Vol
478,499
478,499
52-wk High
€47.89
€47.89
52-wk Low
€34.85
€34.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anton van Rossum
|72
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Eelco Hoekstra
|46
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Melchert Groot
|58
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jack de Kreij
|58
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Frits Eulderink
|56
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
