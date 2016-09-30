Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)
VOWG.DE on Xetra
150.70EUR
4:35pm BST
150.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€2.10 (+1.41%)
€2.10 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
€148.60
€148.60
Open
€148.00
€148.00
Day's High
€150.70
€150.70
Day's Low
€147.50
€147.50
Volume
69,865
69,865
Avg. Vol
91,843
91,843
52-wk High
€157.40
€157.40
52-wk Low
€123.25
€123.25
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Hans Poetsch
66
2015
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Matthias Mueller
63
2015
Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Klaus Liesen
2006
Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joerg Hofmann
61
2015
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frank Witter
57
2015
Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling