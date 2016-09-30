Edition:
Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)

VOWG.DE on Xetra

150.70EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€2.10 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
€148.60
Open
€148.00
Day's High
€150.70
Day's Low
€147.50
Volume
69,865
Avg. Vol
91,843
52-wk High
€157.40
52-wk Low
€123.25

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hans Poetsch

66 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Matthias Mueller

63 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Klaus Liesen

2006 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joerg Hofmann

61 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frank Witter

57 2015 Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling
Volkswagen AG News

