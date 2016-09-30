Edition:
United Kingdom

V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

521.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.85 (+3.14%)
Prev Close
Rs505.25
Open
Rs507.00
Day's High
Rs532.80
Day's Low
Rs503.00
Volume
424,979
Avg. Vol
335,332
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ram Agarwal

49 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Umesh Kumar

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Uma Agarwal

37 2006 Wholetime Director

Ravinder Sharma

2014 Independent Director

Siya Ram

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

V2 Retail Ltd News

» More VREL.NS News