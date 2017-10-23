Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)
VRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
15.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.72%)
$-0.11 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
$15.33
$15.33
Open
$15.34
$15.34
Day's High
$15.46
$15.46
Day's Low
$15.14
$15.14
Volume
949,861
949,861
Avg. Vol
1,361,741
1,361,741
52-wk High
$32.50
$32.50
52-wk Low
$11.20
$11.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joseph Papa
|61
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Paul Herendeen
|61
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Christina Ackermann
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
|
Thomas Appio
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, International
|
William Humphries
|50
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Company Group Chairman, Dermatology
