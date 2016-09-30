Edition:
VTG AG (VT9G.DE)

VT9G.DE on Xetra

49.95EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.47 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
€49.48
Open
€49.50
Day's High
€49.95
Day's Low
€49.16
Volume
50,127
Avg. Vol
37,673
52-wk High
€49.95
52-wk Low
€25.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jost Massenberg

60 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Heiko Fischer

48 2004 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board

Wilhelm Scheider

88 2017 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Klaus-Juergen Juhnke

79 2006 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Kai Kleeberg

56 2004 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
VTG AG News

