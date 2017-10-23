Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)
VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.51BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira
|62
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Estermann
|59
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Felipe Coragem Negrao
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser
|46
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Paulo Adriano Romulo Naliato
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
