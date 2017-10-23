Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)
WALMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
42.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$41.94
Open
$42.06
Day's High
$42.46
Day's Low
$41.84
Volume
18,009,949
Avg. Vol
13,226,877
52-wk High
$44.85
52-wk Low
$34.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guilherme Loureriro
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Todd Harbaugh
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico
|
Alberto Sepulveda Cosio
|Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary
|
Pedro Farah
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America
|
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo
|2015
|Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America
- Walmex posts third-quarter revenue growth after earthquake sales boom
- UPDATE 1-Walmex posts 3rd-qtr revenue growth after earthquake sales boom
- Walmex posts 3rd-qtr revenue growth after earthquake sales boom
- Mexico retail group says Sept same-store sales rose 5.6 pct
- Walmex says same store sales rise 10.2 percent in September