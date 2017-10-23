Edition:
United Kingdom

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)

WALMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

42.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$41.94
Open
$42.06
Day's High
$42.46
Day's Low
$41.84
Volume
18,009,949
Avg. Vol
13,226,877
52-wk High
$44.85
52-wk Low
$34.70

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guilherme Loureriro

2016 Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Todd Harbaugh

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico

Alberto Sepulveda Cosio

Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary

Pedro Farah

2015 Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America

Carlos Gerardo Arroyo

2015 Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America
» More People

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV News

» More WALMEX.MX News