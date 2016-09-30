Edition:
Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)

WCHG.DE on Xetra

122.40EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.40 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€121.00
Open
€120.85
Day's High
€122.80
Day's Low
€120.50
Volume
66,932
Avg. Vol
111,314
52-wk High
€125.00
52-wk Low
€76.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter-Alexander Wacker

66 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rudolf Staudigl

62 2008 Chief Executive Officer, President, Member of the Executive Board

Manfred Koeppl

2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Tobias Ohler

46 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Christian Hartel

45 2015 Member of the Executive Board
Wacker Chemie AG News

