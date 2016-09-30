WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)
WCMKk.DE on Xetra
3.65EUR
4:36pm BST
3.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.30%)
€0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€3.63
€3.63
Open
€3.61
€3.61
Day's High
€3.68
€3.68
Day's Low
€3.60
€3.60
Volume
98,017
98,017
Avg. Vol
239,233
239,233
52-wk High
€3.70
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41
€2.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rainer Laufs
|75
|2006
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stavros Efremidis
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Bernd Guenther
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Struckmeyer
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Max Bensel
|46
|2015
|Head of Finance
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says provisions for domination agreement agreed
- BRIEF-86% of WCM's shareholders accept TLG Immobilien takeover offer
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz says two members of management board to resign
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18