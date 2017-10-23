Edition:
Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)

WCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

89.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$89.11
Open
$89.42
Day's High
$89.59
Day's Low
$89.02
Volume
268,839
Avg. Vol
472,915
52-wk High
$89.59
52-wk Low
$65.79

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Mittelstaedt

53 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Steven Bouck

59 2016 President

Worthing Jackman

52 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Darrell Chambliss

52 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

David Eddie

47 2016 Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
Waste Connections Inc News

