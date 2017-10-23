Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)
WEED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.93CAD
23 Oct 2017
12.93CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.17 (+1.33%)
$0.17 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
$12.76
$12.76
Open
$13.02
$13.02
Day's High
$13.25
$13.25
Day's Low
$12.81
$12.81
Volume
3,606,288
3,606,288
Avg. Vol
1,630,545
1,630,545
52-wk High
$17.86
$17.86
52-wk Low
$5.54
$5.54
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruce Linton
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Tim Saunders
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Angus Footman
|Managing Director
|
Mark Zekulin
|2015
|Managing Director
|
John Bell
|68
|2014
|Director
- BRIEF-Tweed and DNA Genetics renew and expand their partnership
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as Bombardier soars on Airbus deal
- CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
- Canada proposes federal pot tax, provinces react with caution
- Canada proposes federal pot tax, provinces react with caution