Edition:
United Kingdom

Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)

WEF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.68CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$2.63
Open
$2.62
Day's High
$2.71
Day's Low
$2.58
Volume
1,411,578
Avg. Vol
900,715
52-wk High
$2.84
52-wk Low
$1.79

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lee Doney

66 2014 Chairman of the Board

Donald Demens

55 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Stephen Williams

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Frank Turnbull

2015 Vice President of Lumber Sales and Marketing

Jennifer Foster

2015 Vice President of Human Resources
Western Forest Products Inc News

