Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)
WEF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.68CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$2.63
Open
$2.62
Day's High
$2.71
Day's Low
$2.58
Volume
1,411,578
Avg. Vol
900,715
52-wk High
$2.84
52-wk Low
$1.79
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lee Doney
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Demens
|55
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Stephen Williams
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary
|
Frank Turnbull
|2015
|Vice President of Lumber Sales and Marketing
|
Jennifer Foster
|2015
|Vice President of Human Resources
- BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
- BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni
- BRIEF-Canadian government says it will vigorously defend lumber industry
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as Middle East tensions weigh on oil
- Canada helps firms hit by U.S. lumber tax, American lobby fumes